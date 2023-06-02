Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Struggling With Extreme 'Turmoil and Criticism,' Marriage Under Strain After Leaving Royal Life Behind
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been going through the wringer after breaking away from royal life, and well-placed insiders claim they are struggling to deal with the intense backlash that has followed them to the states.
RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the "near catastrophic car chase" they were recently involved in rocked the couple to their core after his late mother, Princess Diana, tragically died in an accident while paparazzi were tailing her back in August 1997.
It struck a chord especially when accusations followed soon after, claiming the couple had exaggerated the severity of the incident that unfolded in New York City and played the sympathy violin yet again.
"Harry filmed everything he could on his iPhone, and it's almost certain he will pursue legal action," RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
"Meghan's doing her best to keep the faith and remain positive," said a source about the Duchess of Sussex. "Nothing is going to plan for Meghan."
Insiders said that Markle is trying to remain strong as her plans to succeed following their royal exit in 2020 have been an ongoing challenge. "The whole New York trip turned into a total farce," spilled one source. "She's very upset."
Markle deeply relates to Diana and wants to honor her, according to courtiers, "because of how she feels they both were mistreated and singled out as a bad seed unworthy of her place in the royal pecking order."
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex both went on the offensive with his bombshell memoir, Spare, and Netflix series, while the royals have opted not to speak out about the family drama.
Harry, however, did attend his father King Charles' coronation on May 6 while Markle stayed behind with their two children back in California.
"They're dealing with a lot of turmoil and criticism right now, and it's stressing Harry out," the source said. "Things were bad enough back in the U.K., but the fact Americans are now giving them a hard time is really worrisome. He just wants everything to be perfect."