Harry and Meghan FILMED ‘Car Chase’: Rogue Royals Face Calls to Release Video to Prove Their ‘Wild Claims’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were filming during an alleged car chase that the couple called “near-catastrophic” — footage that others believe will prove the duo lied about the incident, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source told RadarOnline.com, “Harry and Meghan and their entourage filmed key moments of the incident.”

The insider added, “If they want to prove their case, they should release the video and dispel those who have called in to question their version of events: the mayor of New York, the police. Video doesn’t lie, does it?” In addition, Harry was seen filming on his iPhone of the waiting paparazzi pack, sources confirmed.

The insider questioned, “Could this be a crucial video for the next season of their Netflix documentary?” As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on Tuesday night, Harry, Meghan, and her mother were leaving the Women of Vision Awards at the city’s Ziegfeld Ballroom.

As they attempted to return home, they were followed by a team of paparazzi. The couple claimed they were chased and there was almost a “catastrophic” outcome. A rep for the couple said, “Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.”

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians, and two NYPD officers,” the rep added. A member of Prince Harry and Meghan’s security team, Chris Sanchez, told CNN, “I have never seen, experienced anything like this. What we were dealing with was very chaotic.”

The paparazzi agency that the cameramen worked for denied chasing the duo. The company said the men following, “had no intention of causing any distress or harm, as their only tool was their cameras.”

NYPD admitted there were photographers trailing Harry and Meghan but reported there were no collisions, injuries or arrests.