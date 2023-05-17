'Go Back Home, Harry': Megyn Kelly Ridicules Prince and Wife Meghan Over 'Near Catastrophic' Paparazzi Car Chase, Says It's 'Part of Life' in America
Political pundit Megyn Kelly had little sympathy for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after they were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" from paparazzi, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Upon leaving the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision awards in New York City on Tuesday night, the SUV transporting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as Meghan's mom Doria Ragland, was chased by paparazzi for an extended period of time.
Despite the incident almost injuring NYPD officers, pedestrians and other drivers on the road, Kelly chalked the car chase up to life in America — and said if they could "go back home" if they didn't like it.
On Wednesday's episode of SiriusXM's The Megyn Kelly Show, the political pundit bizarrely slammed Meghan and Harry's reaction to the traumatic event.
It was important to note that Harry lost his mom, Princess Diana, to a 1997 fatal car accident in Paris, after her vehicle was chased by paparazzi.
"'Duchess of duplicity Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry say that they were in a 'near catastrophic' car chase involving paparazzi in New York City last night," Kelly said. "'Near catastrophic.' What does that mean?"
"I mean, near catastrophic is what we all have every time we look down to change the radio while we're driving in our cars or engage in the stupidity of checking a text or our phones while we're driving," the radio host continued. "That's near catastrophic."
Kelly claimed that being aggressively followed by paparazzi was merely part of the gig, as she compared Tuesday night's chase to an anecdotal tale of restaurant patrons reacting to Kylie Jenner as if she was "the Queen of England."
"Well, sorry you two, but you're in America now," Kelly mocked. "And in America, the press has the right to photograph you when you're in a public place, or on the streets, or leaving a place like the Ziegfeld Theatre."
"That's the way it works here. And it's not pleasant," Kelly continued. "I've been followed as well, but it's part of life in this country where we still have freedom of the press."
Dramatically, Kelly pleaded, "You don't like it? Go back home for the love of God!"
"Please go back home, Harry," the conservative host added. "Take your wife with you. I don't know how we got saddled with you to begin with."
Kelly also found the car chase difficult to believe, because the Duke and Duchess allegedly had "a history of lying."
"This woman hasn't seen a paparazzi she wants to avoid," Kelly said of Meghan. "Who are we kidding? Just last week with her stupid little scarf…If this pair really wants to avoid encounters with the paparazzi that are unwanted, then they should stop cultivating that relationship."
The political talk show host branded the event as "sensationalism" coming "from a couple that needs attention."
"Grow up! And stop lying to us because there isn't a car chase in Manhattan ever that's taken two hours through Times Square," Kelly concluded.