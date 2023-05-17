'Go Back Home, Harry': Megyn Kelly Ridicules Prince and Wife Meghan Over 'Near Catastrophic' Paparazzi Car Chase, Says It's 'Part of Life' in America

Political pundit Megyn Kelly had little sympathy for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after they were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" from paparazzi, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Upon leaving the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision awards in New York City on Tuesday night, the SUV transporting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as Meghan's mom Doria Ragland, was chased by paparazzi for an extended period of time.

Despite the incident almost injuring NYPD officers, pedestrians and other drivers on the road, Kelly chalked the car chase up to life in America — and said if they could "go back home" if they didn't like it.