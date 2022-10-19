‘She Wanted To Be Objectified’: Megyn Kelly SLAMS Meghan Markle For Claiming 'Deal Or No Deal' Gig Made Her Feel Like A ‘Bimbo’
Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly slammed Meghan Markle over comments she made about being made to feel like a “bimbo” while on set as a briefcase model for the gameshow Deal Or No Deal, with Kelly claiming Meghan “loved every minute of it,” RadarOnline.com.
Meghan recently shared her feelings about her old gig while talking to Paris Hilton on an episode of her podcast, Archetypes. Paris was invited to Meghan’s podcast to discuss the “bimbo stereotype.”
“What she’s trying to con us on now is whether she enjoyed it,” Kelly said about Meghan's remarks.
“There was a very cookie-cutter idea of precisely what we should look like,” Meghan told Paris on her brief stint on the gameshow back in 2006, “It was solely about beauty, and not necessarily about brains.”
“I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach, knowing I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage,” Meghan continued, “I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance. And that’s how it felt for me at the time, being reduced to this specific archetype.”
On her SiriusXM show, Kelly said, “[Markle] knew exactly what she was getting herself into on that job and it was no surprise to her that they wanted her to look as good as possible while doing it."
“She loved every minute of it! She wanted to be objectified!,” Kelly exclaimed to her audience. The political commentator has a history of not being shy when voicing her opinion of Meghan, who she once referred to as a “social climber.”
“This woman is a fraud, and people get it," Kelly continued her statement on Meghan, while citing a public opinion poll from viewers in the United States and the U.K.
“It’s not something a new publicity team can solve. Nor any ‘fact-checker’,” Kelly added, “Only Meghan can solve it."
The former Fox News host also called for Meghan to “stop the nonsense,” and “stop the obsessive image-crafting.”
Kelly’s criticism isn’t the only public diss the Duke and Duchess have received regarding business ventures in light of their exit from Royal duties.
Meghan and her husband Prince Harry have stalled the release of their tell-all Netflix series following backlash from critics on the latest season of The Crown, for what critics feel was inappropriate by presenting the late Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth’s marriage in a bad light soon after her death.