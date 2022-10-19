‘She Wanted To Be Objectified’: Megyn Kelly SLAMS Meghan Markle For Claiming 'Deal Or No Deal' Gig Made Her Feel Like A ‘Bimbo’

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly slammed Meghan Markle over comments she made about being made to feel like a “bimbo” while on set as a briefcase model for the gameshow Deal Or No Deal, with Kelly claiming Meghan “loved every minute of it,” RadarOnline.com.

Meghan recently shared her feelings about her old gig while talking to Paris Hilton on an episode of her podcast, Archetypes. Paris was invited to Meghan’s podcast to discuss the “bimbo stereotype.”

“What she’s trying to con us on now is whether she enjoyed it,” Kelly said about Meghan's remarks.