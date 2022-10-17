Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Tell-All Netflix Series Delayed To 2023 After Attacks On ‘The Crown’

Season 5 of The Crown is expected to be released on November 9 and the documentary was set to premiere in December. However, critics have been railing about the plot lines from the upcoming season of the Netflix royal drama. The palace is reportedly upset with storylines that feature a then-Prince Charles having engaged in a plot to overthrow the late Queen. The new season is also set to feature the event leading up to Princess Diana's death.

The tell-all series from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was met with animosity from the Royal Family over its potential damaging claims regarding the inner workings of the monarchy.

Previously, RadarOnline reported, sources said Harry and Meghan were attempting to stall the release due to alleged threats made by King Charles III, including withholding titles for their two children, Archie and Lilibet.