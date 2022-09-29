Cruel Queen Camilla 'Berating' Kate Middleton Behind Closed Doors, Humiliating Princess Of Wales Over Parenting Style
Cruel Queen Camilla has launched an all-out way to humiliate royal rival Princess Kate Middleton by attacking her young kids — because she is jealous of her glam daughter-in-law’s youth and popularity, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to palace insiders, when King Charles, 73, became Britain’s monarch his vengeful spouse, 75, “wasted no time targeting her enemies!”
And the source said the newly minted Princess of Wales is firmly in Camilla’s crosshairs — as she’s been for years!
Future king William — Camilla’s stepson, the Prince of Wales — and his wife, Kate, both 40, brought the oldest of their three children — Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, to the family’s final farewell for Queen Elizabeth after the monarch’s death on Sept. 8.
But the palace insider spilled that attack dog Camilla “ruined everything” by barking at the children during Her Majesty’s state funeral at Westminister Abbey when she spotted the cheeky youngsters squirming and bickering!
“George apparently pinched his sister, making her go ‘Ow!’ confided the source.
“Camilla exploded! She sharply turned on Kate, hissing, ‘Your brats are a DISGRACE to the Crown! Bring them under control — or I will!”
“Sensitive Charlotte burst into tears and put her head in her hands as her mother comforted her.” The insider said “furious” Kate kept her composure but later confronted Camilla for lashing out at her kids!
“Camilla didn’t care. She’d make Charlotte and George — and therefore Kate — look bad. Mission accomplished!” the source added.
Sources said the witchy backbiter has long trashed-talked the beauty and criticized how she raised her children — including Prince Lous, 4, whose rambunctious behavior was on display earlier this year when he thumbed his nose and stuck out his tongue at his mom during the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations!
“Over the years, Camila has been berating Kate for her parenting style — insisting Williams’ wife is raising future King George like a commoner not with proper royal values,” dished a source.
“She’s also berated her over Louis’ behavior, and George and Charlotte mixing it up. She’s even told William and Charles the children are out of control — Williams bristles at the idea but Charles seems to ignore it.