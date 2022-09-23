Prince Harry's Olive Branch: Royal Suggests Mediator To Mend Family Rift, Leaving King Charles III 'Bemused' & Camilla 'Spluttering Into Her Tea'

Author and journalist Katie Nicholl detailed the "awkward" meeting that took place between Charles and his youngest son this spring, claiming it was Harry's attempt to "clear the air" after non-stop drama.

A surprising excerpt of The New Royals was published in Vanity Fair, in which Nicholl stated then-Prince Charles insisted on a meeting with Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, before the father of two had an audience with the Queen.

Harry later spoke about the meeting during an interview with NBC.