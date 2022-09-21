'Act Of Kindness': King Charles III Makes Exception For Prince Andrew's Military Uniform, REFUSES To Allow His Return As Working Royal

Sources told The Times that the Duke of York did not plead to wear his honorable vice-admiral ensemble and was actually "ordered to" by the new sovereign "out of the blue."

The Duke of York, 62, has not been a working senior member of the royal family since January when he was stripped of his military titles following alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew settled a lawsuit with accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre out of court in February, more than two years after she went forward with the bombshell sexual assault allegations.