Are You A Head-Strong Conservative? Here Are 5 Left-Hating Books By Some Of The Most Influential Right-Wing Advocates

The world of politics is often painted in black and white, while the gray area of what really happens behind closed doors is brushed aside. RadarOnline has compiled five must-read books from conservative policy makers and commentators, including Donald Trump Jr. and Sean Hannity, regarding the state of left-wing ideology in Washington D.C. \n\nKeep scrolling to see RadarOnline’s five picks for left-hating books, authored by some of the most influential ring-wing advocates of today.Liberal Privilege: Joe Biden And The Democrats’ Defense Of The Indefensible by Donald Trump Jr. retails for $20.99 (hardcover) at amazon.com.\n\nFrom the son of former president Donald Trump, comes Liberal Privilege: Joe Biden and The Democrats’ Defense of The Indefensible by Donald Trump Jr. Liberal Privilege takes readers ‘behind the scenes of the swamp’ as Trump Jr. exposes scandals, tales of racism within the democratic party and more drama the ‘media has long refused to cover’ in the wake of a presidential election. Liberal Privilege is available in hardcover, and on Kindle and Audiobook editions.Live Free Or Die: America (and the World) on the Brink by Sean Hannity retails for $12.44 (hardcover) at amazon.com.\n\nLive Free Or Die: America (and the World) on the Brink by Sean Hannity focuses on ‘leftwing radicalism and resentment’ that has accumulated in politics and stands to threaten the very ideals that the country was founded on. Live Free Or Die looks at the state of the union post-2020 president election in which Joe Biden won, including discussion on liberal policies such as the Green New Deal, socialized medicine and ‘abortion on demand.’ Hannity’s Live Free Or Die is available on Kindle, Audiobook, Paperback, Hardcover and Audio CD formats.The Enemy Within: How a Totalitarian Movement is Destroying America by David Horowitz retails for $19.59 (hardcover) at amazon.com.\n\nDavid Horowitz’s The Enemy Within: How a Totalitarian Movement is Destroying America analyzes the events — and key political figures — that led to impeaching President Trump twice, as well as an attack on national heritage and mob violence that’s taken over streets across the country. The Enemy Within examines national crisis since the Civil War while contrasting the events with liberal ideology that’s fueled a nationwide divide. Critical Race Theory, the Obama administration and coverage of the Coronavirus pandemic are just some of the topics that are given Horowitz’s take in The Enemy Within.Justice For All: How the Left Is Wrong About Law Enforcement by Greg Kelly retails for $28 (hardcover) at amazon.com. \n\nFrom Fox News journalist, Newsmax TV host and son of NYPD commissioner Ray Kelly, Greg Kelly’s Justice For All: How the Left Is Wrong About Law Enforcement is a book focused on the liberal leftwing attack on police and key issues surrounding the debate for police policy in America. The book gives a firsthand account of Kelly growing up with a father in NYPD while examining the attack on police, border security and more. Cries from the left to defund police departments across the country are given a rightwing perspective in Justice For All.Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us by Donald Trump Jr. retails for $7.48 (hardcover) at amazon.com. \n\nThe second book from Donald Trump Jr. on RadarOnline’s list for conservative books, is Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us. The exposé looks to uncover common tactics used by leftwing politicians and liberal media to cause a further divide in the country. Trump Jr. discusses everything from ‘shadow banning’ to false accusations of hate speech within Triggered, while including tales of visiting foreign lands as a child that helped shape his political thinking. Triggered is available on Kindle, Audiobook, paperback and hardcover formats.