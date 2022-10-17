REVEALED: Congresswoman Cori Bush Spent $500,000 In Campaign Funds On Private Security While Calling To Defund The Police

“They would rather I die?” Bush said in July 2021 when her private security spending was first revealed. “You would rather me die? Is that what you want to see? You want to see me die? You know, because that could be the alternative…I'm going to make sure I have security because I know I have had attempts on my life and I have too much work to do.”

“So, if I end up spending 200,000, if I spend… 10 more dollars on it, you know what? I get to be here to do the work,” she continued while defending her rigorous spending. “So, suck it up, and defunding the police has to happen. We need to defund the police and put that money into social safety nets because we're trying to save lives.”