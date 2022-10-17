Nick Cannon & Lanisha Cole Appear At Their Newborn Onyx's Dedication Ceremony After 1-Month-Old Received Death Threats
Nick Cannon and Lanisha Cole shared photos from their daughter Onyx's dedication ceremony after speaking out against the "disgusting" death threats their one-month-old received online, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Sunday, the pair gathered with loved ones in honor of the special occasion, taking fans inside the venue as they celebrated.
"Onyx Ice Cole Cannon [was] dedicated to Yahweh today!!! Romans 8:31 'If God Be For Us, who can be against us!' #ChurchDrip," he captioned a series of snapshots, showing them dressed in matching white ensembles.
The first image showed Cannon and Cole standing on stage with their little one, while the second and third images showed them smiling from ear to ear as he cradled baby Onyx.
It marked their first outing since she addressed the cruel messages they are receiving on social media directed at their infant daughter, whom they welcomed on September 14.
"Making death threats against a baby is a new low," she wrote on Friday via her Instagram Stories. "Some of you guys are disgusting. Regardless of how you feel about my life, it's never that deep to threaten my baby."
In addition to his children with Cole, he shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey and three children with model Brittany Bell.
The latter welcomed baby No. 3 in September, his 10th child in total.
He also shares twins Zion and Zillion with pregnant Abby De La Rosa, as well as son Legendary with Bre Tiesi. Cannon's late son, Zen, whom he shared with Alyssa Scott, tragically died in December 2021 from a rare form of brain cancer.
RadarOnline.com has learned that his third child with De La Rosa is due in late October.
Cannon, known for having an ever-growing family, previously asked critics to not shame the women he has children with in a recent social media post.
"I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious mothers of my children," he wrote via his hospital photo caption after welcoming Onyx with Cole.
"@MissLanishaCole is one of the most guileless, peaceful and non-confrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed, and only deserves to revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood," Cannon continued. "Please give her that."