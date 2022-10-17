‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney Dating A 25-Year-Old After Reaching Divorce Settlement With Tom Schwartz
Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney has moved on from Tom Schwartz and is dating a man 15 years younger than her ex-husband, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Katie, 35, revealed the bombshell while at BravoCon over the weekend in New York.
The reality star told Page Six that “There’s a guy who’s, like, 25 that I’ve been hanging with. It’s fun.”
Katie said the relationship is not that serious but “Single girl Katie is having a good time.”
“It’s just casual. It’s just fun. I haven’t been single since I was 24, and the landscape is totally different,” she added. Katie admitted that she first tried to meet new guys after her split from Tom Schwartz, 40, on the exclusive members-only dating app, Raya.
However, she said the app did not accept her application and waitlisted her. Instead, she has been using Instagram to find new suitors.
Katie’s ex was the first to move on publicly after being caught making out with their Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss at Scheana Shay’s wedding.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Katie and Tom recently hashed out a divorce settlement which stated neither party would receive spousal support.
The couple was married on July 25, 2019 and separated on February 12, 2022. Katie filed for divorce on March 22, 2022, in Los Angeles Superior Court. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.
Per their deal, Katie will walk away with one-half of the net proceeds from the $2.5 million sale of their Valley Village home — a cool $1.25 million. The couple purchased the home for $1.925 in 2019.
Katie also kept all her bank accounts, vehicles and business interests. She was also awarded her personal property, furniture, furnishing, and appliances.
The agreement has Katie keeping all her personal clothing, jewelry, watches, all money earned from Vanderpump and other projects since the date of separation.
Tom was awarded one-half of the net proceeds from the home sale, an undeveloped land parcel in Yulee, Florida, all his vehicles and bank accounts, along with his personal clothing and jewelry,
Further, he walks away will all interest in the bars he owns with his friend Tom Sandavol. The friends are co-owners in TomTom in WeHo and the new Schwartz & Sandy’s Lounge.
Katie and Tom signed off on the deal to avoid a messy divorce battle.