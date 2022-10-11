'Vanderpump Rules' Star Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz To Split $2.5 Million From Home Sale In Divorce, No Spousal Support
Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney worked out a divorce settlement with Tom Schwartz and she did not fight him for a stake in his successful businesses, RadarOnline.com has learned.
RadarOnline.com has obtained the divorce judgment that Katie, 35, and Tom, 39, signed in their divorce.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the couple recently settled the case without any nasty fights in court.
The couple was married on July 25, 2019 and separated on February 12, 2022.
Katie filed for divorce on March 22, 2022, in Los Angeles Superior Court. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.
As part of their settlement, Katie was awarded one-half of the net proceeds from the $2.5 million sale of their Valley Village home — a cool $1.25 million. The couple purchased the home for $1.925 in 2019.
Katie was awarded all vehicles in her name and all money in her bank accounts. She will walk away with all her business interests, personal property, furniture, furnishing, and appliances.
Per their deal, Katie will also keep her personal clothing, jewelry, watches, all money earned from Vanderpump and other projects since the date of separation.
According to court documents, Tom was awarded one-half of the net proceeds from the home sale, the undeveloped land parcel in Yulee, Florida, all his vehicles and bank accounts, along with his personal clothing and jewelry,
Tom is a co-owner of two popular bars in Hollywood: TomTom in WeHo and the new Schwartz & Sandy’s Lounge. He walks away with all interest in these companies with Katie not fighting him over it.
Both parties agreed not to seek spousal support
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tom has apparently moved on from Katie and was spotted kissing SUR witness Raquel Leviss, 27, at Scheana Shay’s wedding to Brock Davis. Katie was not at the event.
"Apparently there was some heavy drinking involved. They made out,” a source dished.
All the drama unfolded in front of Bravo cameras with Katie and Tom putting it all out there for the upcoming season.