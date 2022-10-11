'Elitist Cabal Of Warmongers': Tulsi Gabbard LEAVES Democratic Party, Cites 'Cowardly Wokeness' Among Reasons For Abrupt Departure

Gabbard also urged those who agreed with her to also leave the Democratic Party, a move that comes just two years after she ran for president on the Democratic ticket and just a few weeks before this year’s highly consequential midterm elections.

“I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, are hostile to people of faith & spirituality, demonize the police & protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans, believe in open borders, weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents, and above all, dragging us ever closer to nuclear war,” she wrote in a long-winded series of Twitter posts accompanied by a video.