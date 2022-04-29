‘It’s Distressing:' Tulsi Gabbard Turns Against Ailing President Joe Biden, Claims He’s Being Controlled By D.C. Establishment

“I don’t believe that Joe Biden came up with this department of propaganda, there are other people in this permanent Washington establishment who are calling the shots, who are making the decisions, that have a very really impact, negative impact, on our democracy and on our freedom,” she said.

“And it’s important for us as the American people to see very clearly what is happening, not allow them to distract us, and stand up strongly against it in defense of our country and our constitution and our freedom.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, Gabbard and Hannity’s discussion on President Biden came just a few weeks after she and Fox News’ Tucker Carlson came under fire for actively spreading false Russian propaganda in connection to the ongoing war in Ukraine.