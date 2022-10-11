REVEALED: FBI Agents Who Warned Facebook About Hunter Biden Laptop Story Donated To Democrats During 2020 Election

Now, according to a new report published by the Post on Monday, it has been revealed the two FBI agents who briefed Facebook both made “small-dollar donations” to the Democratic Party during the 2020 presidential cycle.

Laura Dehmlow, who serves as the section chief of the bureau’s Foreign Influence Task Force, and Elvis Chan, who manages the cyber branch of the FBI’s San Francisco field office, were both “involved in the communications between the FBI and Meta that led to Facebook’s suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story,” according to an amended complaint filed by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office on Monday.