REVEALED: Shocking Emails, Texts & Photos Among The Evidence Found During Federal Investigation Against Hunter Biden
A cache of shocking emails, text messages, and photos are among the evidence found by federal investigators during their four-year probe into Hunter Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com reported on Thursday, newly leaked Department of Justice documents revealed federal investigators are in possession of enough evidence to charge President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old embattled son for tax crimes and the illegal purchase of a firearm.
Among that evidence are highly revealing emails and text messages seemingly proving Hunter failed to properly declare income from his overseas business dealings to the IRS.
According to one email from 2017, Hunter’s former business partner, Eric Schwerin, warned Hunter he had to “amend” his 2014 tax return to reflect the hundreds of thousands of dollars he earned that year from the Ukrainian gas firm Burisma.
“In 2014 you joined the Burisma board and we still need to amend your 2014 returns to reflect the unreported Burisma income,” Schwerin wrote at the time. “That is approximately $400,000 extra so your income in 2014 was closer to $1,247,328.”
Another surprising email, dated November 2018 and sent to Hunter by his assistant, revealed President Biden’s son still owed the IRS approximately $412,300 in unpaid tax bills.
Hunter’s unpaid tax bills are believed to have increased to a whopping $2 million when it was revealed Kevin Morris, a big-wig Hollywood lawyer oftentimes referred to as Hunter’s “sugar brother,” paid off the first son’s tax debt in May of this year.
Other evidence found by federal investigators in their probe against Hunter includes a series of startling photos and text messages proving the former drug fiend was once in possession, and later discarded, a handgun he is suspected of obtaining by lying about his drug and alcohol addiction on a federal drug form.
RadarOnline.com was the first to exclusively obtain the photos in question, photos that show a seemingly drugged-up Hunter toying with the illegal handgun while cavorting around a hotel room with a prostitute on October 17, 2018.
Hunter's sister-in-law-turned-lover, Hallie Biden, later discarded the firearm into a garbage can across the street from a Delaware high school – an action that ultimately triggered an investigation by the Secret Service, FBI, and Delaware State Police.
“She stole the gun out of my trunk lock box and threw it in a garbage can full to the top at Jansens,” Hunter admitted in text messages, now believed to be in possession of federal investigators, from 2019.
“I freaked when I saw it was missing 10 minutes after she took it and when she went back to get it after I scared the s--- out of her it was gone which led to the state police investigation of me,” he added in another text message. “True story.”
No arrests or charges against Hunter or Hallie ever came from that investigation.
Although Delaware United States Attorney David Weiss – who is leading the federal investigation against Hunter – is reportedly in possession of enough evidence to indict the first son on tax and gun charges, others are worried Hunter will not be indicted but rather get off with nothing more than a weak slap on the wrist.