Texas Man Choked, Shook Newborns In 'Odd And Unreasonable' Act At Hospital: Police

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to those who responded to the incident last evening, especially our nurses, therapists and security team who worked diligently to protect innocent babies and others. The staff and physicians, along with the response team from the Odessa Police Department, are incredible heroes and we are all so grateful to each of them. Our attention is now focused on caring for and supporting those who were impacted by this including our patients, their families, and our staff," ORMC President Stacey Brown said in a prepared statement.