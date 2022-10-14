'Keep My Kid Out Of It!' Nick Cannon's 1-Month-Old Daughter Facing 'Disgusting' DEATH THREATS Over Family Dynamic
Nick Cannon's one-month-old daughter, Onyx, has been the subject of hateful messages online just weeks after Lanisha Cole announced they welcomed their first child together.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cannon recently became the father of 10 after Brittany Bell gave birth to the duo's third child together.
Onyx was baby #9 for the Wild 'n Out host.
On Friday, Cole blasted the individuals who sent her DMs in a short but bold statement, saying that behavior will not be tolerated on her social media accounts.
"Making death threats against a baby is a new low," she wrote.
"Some of you guys are disgusting," the new mom further declared, adding, "Regardless of how you feel about my life, it's never that deep to threaten my baby."
Cole followed up with a second post shutting down her critics.
"People say the craziest things to me sometimes but I'll continue to stay positive," Cole continued in the caption of a beaming car video she later shared.
"I'm focused on my daughter and my work ... my two top priorities. No matter how you feel, just remember that there's a real person behind the pics and videos you see on social media," she added. "Say what you want about me, just keep my kid out of it."
Just last month, Cannon uploaded a photo captured moments after they welcomed their new addition in the hospital and addressed people who don't approve of his choice to have kids with multiple women.
"I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious mothers of my children," he wrote.
"@MissLanishaCole is one of the most guileless, peaceful and non-confrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed, and only deserves to revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood. Please give her that," Cannon continued.
In addition to his children with Cole and Bell, he shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey.
He also shares twins Zion and Zillion with pregnant Abby De La Rosa, as well as son Legendary with Bre Tiesi.
Cannon's late son, Zen, whom he shared with Alyssa Scott, sadly died in December 2021 after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.