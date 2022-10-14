Charlamagne Tha God Slams Biden For Defending Embattled Son Hunter, Claims President Is Responsible For Putting 'So Many Black People' In Jail
Radio host Charlamagne tha God called out President Joe Biden for his defense of son Hunter Biden while claiming the commander in chief is responsible for the high rate of incarceration of Black citizens, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The radio host's harsh words condemning #46 comes amid allegations against Hunter and a notorious history of his substance abuse.
President Biden recently announced a campaign promise to pardon those who have been convicted of federal charges for possession of marijuana.
While he urged governors to follow suit, saying “no one should be in jail for marijuana,” the order only effects about 6,500 citizens.
Although the pardon order under Biden is a step towards expunging individual’s records that have been smeared with possession of marijuana charges, the timing of the announcement comes during a firestorm of attacks on the president’s actions towards protecting his son in the wake of several scandals.
Additionally, many have argued that due to the president’s own voting history as a senator, coupled with the restrictions of the pardon and the low amount of individuals who actually have federal marijuana-related charges, it has fallen a bit flat.
“Kind, caring words that we never heard from Joe in regards to the crack epidemic that destroyed Black communities, OK,” said the outspoken radio host about Biden defending his scandal-plagued son during an interview with Jake Tapper.
Biden told the CNN host that he was “proud of his son,” while also stating that Hunter is a “grown man.”
“This is a kid who got, not a kid — he's a grown man. He got hooked on — like many families have had happen, hooked on drugs,” Biden told Tapper during the televised interview. “He's overcome that. He's established a new life.”
Charlamagne tha God later offered his opinion on Hunter being able to “overcome” his addiction and start a “new life.”
“In fact, Joe was responsible for the drug laws that put so many Black people in jail for smoking rock [cocaine], just like his son,” said the Guy Code alum.
“So Joe, now you know how so many other parents felt when their child was battling addiction. But with the legislation you created, the Anti-Drug Abuse Act of '86 and '88, you chose to get them locked up instead of getting them help,” Charlamagne vented.
During the crack-cocaine epidemic of the 1980s, which disproportionately ravaged Black communities across the country, congress passed and President Ronald Reagan signed into law the Anti-Drug Act.
The Anti-Drug Act, which then-Senator Biden sponsored, imposed mandatory minimum sentences for crack-cocaine possession, and charged the federal release program from a rehabilitative to punitive state.