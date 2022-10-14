Charlamagne Tha God Slams Biden For Defending Embattled Son Hunter, Claims President Is Responsible For Putting 'So Many Black People' In Jail

Additionally, many have argued that due to the president’s own voting history as a senator, coupled with the restrictions of the pardon and the low amount of individuals who actually have federal marijuana-related charges, it has fallen a bit flat.

“Kind, caring words that we never heard from Joe in regards to the crack epidemic that destroyed Black communities, OK,” said the outspoken radio host about Biden defending his scandal-plagued son during an interview with Jake Tapper.

Biden told the CNN host that he was “proud of his son,” while also stating that Hunter is a “grown man.”

“This is a kid who got, not a kid — he's a grown man. He got hooked on — like many families have had happen, hooked on drugs,” Biden told Tapper during the televised interview. “He's overcome that. He's established a new life.”