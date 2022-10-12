CNN Fails (Again): Jake Tapper's President Biden Interview TANKS In Ratings, His Delayed Primetime Debut Comes In LAST Place

CNN Tonight with Jake Tapper failed to reach one million viewers, a hard pill to swallow for Licht. Fox News blew its 9 PM timeslot competitors out of the water with its primetime hit Hannity.

The show, hosted by Sean Hannity, tripled the number of eyeballs that Tapper collected with his Biden one-on-one, bringing in a whopping 2.6 million viewers for the hour.

Hannity more than tripled Tapper's weak debut, revealed early overnight ratings data compiled by Nielsen.