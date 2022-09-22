New CNN Boss Chris Licht Continues To Shake Up Network's On-Air Lineup As Jake Tapper Moves To Primetime Ahead Of Midterm Elections

Licht also announced that anchor Alisyn Camerota, as well as CNN legal analyst Laura Coates, are also set to move to primetime and will share the 10 PM to 12 AM timeslots.

“The world has come to rely on Jake’s no-nonsense approach to covering the news, especially during high-stakes election cycles,” Licht said in a statement Thursday morning. “This move will showcase his tough reporting, smart analysis and consequential interviews as our audiences navigate the myriad of issues at stake in the midterms.”

As for Camerota and Coates, Licht added, “By adding the insights, experience and strong voices of Alisyn and Laura, we will advance and expand on that coverage, creating something complimentary and compelling in primetime.”