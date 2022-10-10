'You Gotta Get Some Help': Leaked Voicemail Reveals Joe Biden Knew Son Hunter Had Relapsed When He Illegally Purchased Gun
A newly leaked voicemail between Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, revealed the president knew Hunter relapsed into drug addiction when he illegally purchased a handgun four years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come after federal agents believe they've obtained enough evidence to charge Hunter, 52, for tax crimes and the illegal purchase of a firearm, a leaked voicemail from President Biden to Hunter showed he knew that his son was in the midst of a “drug-fueled meltdown” in October 2018.
“It's Dad. I called to tell you I love you. I love you more than the whole world pal,” the future president said in the voicemail dated October 15, 2018 – three days after Hunter purchased the handgun on October 12.
“You gotta get some help,” President Biden continued. “I know you don't know what to do, I don't either.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the leaked audio comes after a Washington Post article published on Thursday indicated federal investigators have enough evidence to charge Hunter for failing to properly declare income from overseas business deals to the IRS.
The federal investigators also reportedly believe they can prove Hunter lied on the federal gun form when he was asked if he was a drug addict at the time he purchased the firearm.
RadarOnline.com was the first to obtain exclusive photos of a seemingly drugged-up Hunter recklessly toying with the illegal firearm while cavorting around a hotel room with a prostitute.
The shocking photos were taken on October 17, 2018 – five days after Hunter purchased the handgun and just two days after President Biden left the voicemail on his son’s phone.
Hallie Biden, Hunter's sister-in-law-turned-lover, later discarded the firearm into a garbage can across the street from a Delaware high school – a move that triggered an investigation by the Secret Service, FBI, and Delaware State Police.
No arrests or charges against Hunter or Hallie ever came from that investigation, although it is now up to Delaware United States Attorney David Weiss – who is leading the federal investigations against Hunter – whether to charge the first son over the new evidence.
This is also not the first time a voicemail from the Biden patriarch to Hunter seemingly implicated the president in the federal investigations against his embattled businessman son.
In June, it was revealed President Biden left his son another voicemail in December 2018 that acknowledged a New York Times article centered on Hunter and his business dealings with a Chinese oil company called CEFC.
“Hey pal, it's Dad. It's 8:15 on Wednesday night,” Biden said in the December 2018 message. “If you get a chance just give me a call. Nothing urgent. I just wanted to talk to you.”
“I thought the article released online, it's going to be printed tomorrow in the Times, was good,” he continued in the bombshell voicemail. “I think you're clear. And anyway, if you get a chance give me a call, I love you.”
Republican lawmakers have been trying to tie President Biden to the federal investigations into his wild child son, and have vowed to open House investigations into the president should the GOP retake control of Congress in November.