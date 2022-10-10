'You Gotta Get Some Help': Leaked Voicemail Reveals Joe Biden Knew Son Hunter Had Relapsed When He Illegally Purchased Gun

A newly leaked voicemail between Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, revealed the president knew Hunter relapsed into drug addiction when he illegally purchased a handgun four years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking development to come after federal agents believe they've obtained enough evidence to charge Hunter, 52, for tax crimes and the illegal purchase of a firearm, a leaked voicemail from President Biden to Hunter showed he knew that his son was in the midst of a “drug-fueled meltdown” in October 2018.