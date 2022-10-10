California Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife Will Testify Against Harvey Weinstein In Sexual Assault Trial, Revealed As Accuser Jane Doe #4
California Governor Gavin Newsom's wife will take the witness stand against accused rapist Harvey Weinstein after being uncovered as Jane Doe #4, RadarOnline.com has learned. Court documents revealed that Jennifer Siebel Newsom will be called to testify in the disgraced producer's sexual assault trial that kicked off in Los Angeles on Monday.
Jennifer's attorney, Elizabeth Fegan, confirmed the news.
“Like many other women, my client was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein at a purported business meeting that turned out to be a trap,” Fegan told Deadline. “She intends to testify at his trial in order to seek some measure of justice for survivors, and as part of her life’s work to improve the lives of women."
She added: "Please respect her choice to not discuss this matter outside of the courtroom.”
Newsom's wife is expected to address the jury about her allegations against Weinstein, 70, during his 10-week trial. Jennifer accused the former big-wig movie executive of forcible rape in Los Angeles County between September 2004 and September 2005.
She opened up about her claims in 2017.
“I was naive, new to the industry, and didn’t know how to deal with his aggressive advances ― work invitations with a friend late-night at The Toronto Film Festival, and later an invitation to meet with him about a role in The Peninsula Hotel, where staff were present and then all of a sudden disappeared like clockwork, leaving me alone with this extremely powerful and intimidating Hollywood legend,” she wrote in an op-ed for the Washington Post.
Weinstein is currently facing 140 years behind bars if found guilty in L.A. He was already sentenced to 23 years in prison by a Manhattan jury in March 2020 for sex crimes.
The Pulp Fiction producer is fighting four counts of rape, four counts of forcible oral copulation, one count of sexual penetration by use of force, plus one count of sexual battery by restraint and sexual battery in alleged incidents with five women in L.A. County from 2004 to 2013.