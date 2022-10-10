‘Daddy Doesn’t Live Here Anymore’: Antonio Brown Takes ANOTHER Dig At Ex-Teammate Tom Brady's Imminent Divorce From Gisele Bündchen

NFL star Antonio Brown took another cheap shot at his former teammate Tom Brady as divorce rumors with his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen intensify with each passing day, RadarOnline.com has learned. \n\nReinstating the unusual one-sided feud between Brown and Brady, the wide receiver <a href="https://\n\n🥃🤷🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/oGOyyelUMl— AB (@AB84) October 9, 2022 tweeted an altered book cover resembling the popular Little Golden Books — except with a much more realistic and harsh title. \n\n“Daddy doesn’t live here anymore,” read the altered cover that pictured a Gisele look-alike standing with a child on a house’s doorstep, as a Tom-like character — donning athletic eyeblack strips — waved goodbye while carrying a briefcase. \n\nUnderneath the eyebrow-raising title read a second line, “A book about divorce.”\n\nThe tweet comes after reports that the couple has retained divorce attorneys. Just last week, a ringless Gisele was spotted leaving a Miami office building that’s home to several attorney’s offices.“I don't think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be,” a source shared with Page Six. \n\nWhile many, including Gisele herself, have commented on how Tom’s decision to un-retire has caused a great deal of stress on the relationship, other sources close to the couple have hinted that the disconnect goes beyond mere career decisions. \n\n“That marriage has gone cold as ice,” dished an NFL-insider on the couple’s chemistry. “Gisele is a Brazilian supermodel with a super sex drive and she's told her friends she needs more from her all-American husband.”Insiders told RadarOnline.com the rift was indeed caused by Tom’s decision to return to his quarterback career, despite his wife's wishes. \n\n“Tom has played in the league longer than any other non-kicker and has absorbed more hits than almost anyone else,” the source revealed in February. “It would be a miracle if he didn't suffer long-lasting negative effects.” \n\nBack in 2017, Gisele echoed the insider’s concerns on potential lasting health effects from the physically-taxing profession. \n\n“He does have concussions,” the supermodel said at the time. “I don't really think it's a healthy thing for a body to go through that kind of aggression all the time.”Since their blow-out fight last month, which caused Gisele to retreat to Costa Rica solo, the pair have been living separately from one another, even during the evacuation for Hurricane Ian. \n\nAdditionally, the catwalk vixen has been notably absent from Tom’s games this season so far.