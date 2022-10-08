'Not Worth The Risk': Gisele Bündchen Feared Tom Brady Would Have Long-Term Brain Damage From NFL Career Ahead Of Unretiring, Divorce Rumors
Gisele Bündchen made "desperate pleas" to her husband Tom Brady to hang up his cleats as she feared the NFL legend would suffer long-term brain damage from the brutal sport, insiders claimed ahead of reports on their troubled marriage.
"Tom has played in the league longer than any other non-kicker and has absorbed more hits than almost anyone else," a well-placed source said back in February, RadarOnline.com has learned, noting the thought certainly crossed Bündchen's mind.
"It would be a miracle if he didn't suffer long-lasting negative effects," added the source.
Insiders said the Brazilian bombshell was "first in line" to express her concerns about his health and how it could be impacted in the future by the grisly nature of the game.
"He does have concussions," she said during a 2017 interview. "I don't really think it's a healthy thing for a body to go through that kind of aggression all the time."
As a seven-time Super Bowl champ, he's accomplished more than most and has proven himself as one of the greats, so his decision to un-retire reportedly didn't go over well with the Victoria's Secret vixen.
Last month, RadarOnline.com learned the acclaimed quarterback and his wife of 13 years allegedly had several heated arguments recently, which reportedly stemmed from his decision to return for another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following his reign with the New England Patriots.
"Tom's wife is right to be concerned," a longevity expert sounded off. "Repeated head trauma can result in loss of brain function and lead to CTE, which brings loss of memory, speech function and vision as well as antisocial behavior and mood disorders."
"You can't play football this long without paying the price," the expert added.
It appears their famous union may not last much longer as a downcast Bündchen was spotted sans-wedding ring for a third time as of late while exiting a building in Miami where a myriad of business professionals — including attorneys — have offices.
The sighting came after reports that both of them have enlisted the help of high-powered divorce lawyers.
Meanwhile, insiders claim the pair has been living separately for the past month.
Bündchen and Brady have been married since February 2009 and they share two children together. Brady also shares a son with ex Bridget Moynahan.