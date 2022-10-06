Construction HALTED At Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady’s Florida Mansion As Divorce Grows Imminent

Construction on Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady’s Florida mansion has been halted as the speculation that a divorce is coming soon grows, RadarOnline.com has learned. \n\nIn the wake of rebuilding efforts following the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, construction has come to a stop at the super couple’s dream Miami beach mansion. \n\nGisele and Tom are battling their own natural disaster, as allegations of explosive flights, time spent apart, absent wedding rings on fingers, and acquiring divorce attorneys emerge, signaling the end is near for their marriage.Tom and Gisele originally bought the land for $17 million at the end of December 2020. Dubbed the "Billionaire Bunker," the Indian Creek Island-based home includes neighbors such as fellow supermodel Adriana Lima as well as Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. \n\nThe $17 million spent was just the starting point for the home that's valued at around $10.12 million. \n\nAfter securing the land, an existing property was torn down to make way for the couple's new dream home, likely a decision they made without thinking divorce would be on the table within two years of doing so. \n\nFloor plans of the custom mansion also suggest what could be up for grabs if the couple moves forward with a divorce.A gym featuring an exercise terrace, steam shower, massage, and changing room would grace one of the three buildings set on the 1.8-acre property. A pool cabana, sports courts, kid’s area, movie theater, office, elevator, and staff entryway were also planned as perks for the family home. \n\nIn total, the 17,000-square-foot mansion would be comprised of five bedrooms and eleven bathrooms. The extensive and grandiose plans appear that Tom and Gisele did not expect to be living separately at any point in the future, although there is certainly space for alone time in the future compound. \n\n“There is no telling what they will do with what was supposed to be their forever marriage home,” an inside source said of the couple’s current home building and personal life debacles colliding.Since their blow-up fight and her escape to Costa Rica, Gisele has not returned to living with Tom since arriving back in the United States. It is now being reported that the couple has retained divorce lawyers. \n\n“I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” another inside source revealed of the ongoing drama. “I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”\n\nGisele has been spotted without her wedding ring and has notably not shown up to any of Tom’s games this NFL season, a clear sign of her disproval of her husband’s decision to leave retirement and life at home with their family.