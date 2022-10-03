Gisele Bündchen Skips Out On ANOTHER Of Tom Brady’s NFL Games, Spotted Walking Alone In Miami As Marriage Trouble Intensifies
Gisele Bündchen did not attend Tom Brady's NFL did not make her way from Miami to Tampa Bay to watch her husband Tom Brady play against the Kansas City Chiefs – making it the third game in a row that she's skipped out on since the season started as their marriage appears to crumble, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Sunday, Bündchen, 42, was spotted walking around Miami near the rental home she is staying in as she decides if she wants to stay in her marriage with Brady.
The two have been reportedly having explosive fights for months after he decided to un-retire from the NFL. Sources said the model was upset that her football star husband decided to head back to the league despite him promising to spend more time with the family. The fights were so bad that Gisele left the family compound in Tampa, Florida for a solo trip to Costa Rica.
Once she returned home, Gisele didn't go back to Tampa but instead went to Miami to stay in a rental. Hurricane Ian led Tom to leave the compound with their kids: Vivian, Benjamin and Jack who he shares with ex-Bridget Moynahan.
The NFL star head over to Miami but didn't go to the house that Gisele is staying at.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources close to the couple said, "They are going through hell right now. This is a very difficult time for both of them, to say the least.”
“Tom’s honoring Gisele’s request for space while also trying to prove to her that he’ll do whatever it takes to save their marriage,” said the source. “Gisele is grateful but what she has to figure out now is whether it’s too little, too late.”
During a recent interview with Elle, Gisele was asked about Tom's decision to return to the league. She didn't hold back telling the reporter, “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she said. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”
Tom has yet to comment publicly about his issues with Gisele.