‘Too Little Too Late’? Desperate Tom Brady ‘Trying To Prove’ To Giselle Bundchen ‘He’ll Do Whatever It Takes’ To Win Her Back

By:

Sep. 29 2022, Published 3:00 p.m. ET



Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s marriage troubles have gone from bad to worse, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“They are going through hell right now,” a source close to the couple tells RadarOnline.com. “This is a very difficult time for both of them, to say the least.”

The NFL quarterback, 45, was seen throwing a tablet to the ground and screaming at his teammates during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Sept. 18.

“Tom’s honoring Gisele’s request for space while also trying to prove to her that he’ll do whatever it takes to save their marriage,” said the source. “Gisele is grateful but what she has to figure out now is whether it’s too little, too late.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tom and Gisele have been living in separate homes for months. Sources revealed the couple started having explosive fights earlier this year.

The root of their problem was Tom’s decision to unretired from the NFL, sources claimed. Gisele allegedly felt that her husband had betrayed a promise he made to spend more time with their family.

Following one blowout, Gisele left the family compound in Tampa, Florida for a solo trip to Costa Rica. When she returned, the supermodel hit up New York Fashion Week as she moves to reboot her career.

After NYFW, Gisele returned to Florida but did not make it to Tampa. Instead, she stayed at the couple’s Miami home but without her husband.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this week, Tom was forced to evacuate his Tampa home due to Hurricane Ian.

An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.

During a recent interview with Elle, Gisele hinted at her frustrations with Tom headed back to play football.

“Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she said. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Another sign the couple's marriage is in trouble — Giselle has skipped out on the first two games of Tom's season.

