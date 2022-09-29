‘False Allegations’: Jesse Williams Accuses Ex-Wife Of Violating Court Order With ‘Disparaging’ Instagram Posts, Asks Judge To Reconsider Joint Custody

As we first reported, Williams and Drake-Lee are back in court once again fighting over custody. Earlier this month, the star pleaded for an emergency hearing claiming his ex was refusing to allow their two kids to visit him in New York.

Williams is currently starring in the Broadway play Take Me Out. The first set of dates ran this summer and now he is scheduled to star in the second run from October- January. The court previously allowed the kids to spend several days per month with Williams in New York during the summer.

However, he said Drake-Lee has tried to block the kids from returning in the next couple of weeks. She claimed the travel disrupts their lives and puts them in a bad mood.

In his bombshell new declaration, the actor said Drake-Lee continues to be a roadblock in his attempts to coordinate his children visiting him.