‘False Allegations’: Jesse Williams Accuses Ex-Wife Of Violating Court Order With ‘Disparaging’ Instagram Posts, Asks Judge To Reconsider Joint Custody
Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams has rushed back to court demanding his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee’s joint custody be reconsidered after she allegedly violated the court order, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Williams, 41, informed the judge presiding over his divorce battle about the situation this week.
As we first reported, Williams and Drake-Lee are back in court once again fighting over custody. Earlier this month, the star pleaded for an emergency hearing claiming his ex was refusing to allow their two kids to visit him in New York.
Williams is currently starring in the Broadway play Take Me Out. The first set of dates ran this summer and now he is scheduled to star in the second run from October- January. The court previously allowed the kids to spend several days per month with Williams in New York during the summer.
However, he said Drake-Lee has tried to block the kids from returning in the next couple of weeks. She claimed the travel disrupts their lives and puts them in a bad mood.
In his bombshell new declaration, the actor said Drake-Lee continues to be a roadblock in his attempts to coordinate his children visiting him.
He denied the previous trips caused the kids stress. “The New York visits with the children in the spring/summer of this year not only worked for them without any negative consequences whatsoever, it was a truly thrilling success for them!” Jesse wrote. “This week alone they’ve asked 5 times when they’ll get to return and listing their adventures: ice skating, seeing Harry Potter on Broadway “again!” and playing in the very cool playgrounds and museums within a few blocks of our apartment with their cousins.”
“Aryn’s manic loop of empty allegations, false attacks and illnesses without a single shred of evidence in over 5 years is completely divorced from reality and totally unproductive,” he added.
Then, Williams said Drake-Lee had violated the court order by posting images of their kids on her public Instagram account and “openly disparaging me claiming I am “abusing, harassing” and “gaslighting.”
He said Drake-Lee was the one who demanded the provision prohibiting either party from posting pictures of their kids as part of their original settlement. She argued it put the kids at “risk of imminent harm.”
Williams said Drake-Lee has been trashing him and encouraging further negative commentary. “Aryn knows full well how closely the press follows our case. I feel that she has made these posts with the express purpose of attempting to negatively impact my image via the press. Not only will our children eventually see these posts,” he wrote.
The actor said he found out about the posts from other parents at their kids’ school. Williams said he has spent his life in service and building a reputation that directly impacts his career.
“I was an employee of Disney for over a decade, just released a studio film for kids and finished production on another film where the two main characters are 9 and 14 year old girls. Messy allegations labeling me with terms like “abuser”/“harasser” - any of these libelous comments, no matter how unfounded, can absolutely negatively impact careers, now more than ever,” he added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Drake-Lee unleashed on Williams in court documents.
She said, “Any time that I attempt to engage [Williams] directly regarding issues pertaining to the children’s health, well-being and logistics, he most often insults and ridicules me or ignores me all together.”
“When I don’t give in to his demands, he responds with bullying and threats, followed by ultimatums and excessive litigations through his attorneys," she added.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this year, the judge slashed Williams' child support payments from 40k a month down to $6k — after he claimed he was no longer rolling in the dough after leaving Grey's in 2021.
The judge has yet to rule.