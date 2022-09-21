‘Financially And Emotionally Abusive’: Jesse Williams’ Ex-Wife’s Private Messages To Actor Exposed In Custody War

Aryn fired back in an explosive declaration, “I am not in agreement with a 7yr and 8yr old being asked to fly overnight red-eye flights on a regular basis, missing at least 2 days of school per month. This was a temporary solution given for a temporary situation the first time. This is now a request that covers 8 out of the 12 months of 2022.”

“[Williams] is establishing a pattern of requiring the children to endure undue stress and fatigue to accommodate his inconsistent employment calendar, resulting in frivolous adjudication in the courts,” Aryn added.

Now, both parties have submitted messages they exchanged in the months before Jesse ran to court. In the emails from late April/early May — the two are fighting over the kids traveling to New York.