‘Bullying And Threats’: Jesse Williams’ Ex-Wife Accuses Actor Of Intimidation Tactics In Custody War, Asks Questions About His New Girlfriend

Williams said he needs the matter heard immediately, “so the children and I do not lose our precious custodial time together while I am working on Take Me Out.”

The actor said his girlfriend Ciarra Pardo is able to travel with the kids from California to New York.

Further, he accused her of blocking his calls 24 days straight. “When I was in New York for Take Me Out in February 2022, Aryn blocked my calls for 24 consecutive days. Twenty-four (24) days passed without the children and me being able to even hear each other’s voices,” he wrote.