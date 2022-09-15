‘Devastating’: Jesse Williams Accuses Ex-Wife Of Blocking His Calls To Their Children For 24 Days Straight While He Worked In New York

Jesse claimed, “When Aryn does answer, she may do so for 2 days or so and then she refuses to answer for the next 10, 12, etc. days. Aryn’s habitual violation of this long-standing court order is emotionally damaging not only for the children but admittedly for me.”

The Hollywood star described feeling hurt. “I cannot describe how emotionally devastating it is to continuously step out of an engagement and/or find a quiet, well-lit place for my one sliver of time in a day to see my children (via Facetime), the two people I love the most in the world, only to sit there staring at myself waiting as it rings and rings and rings without her answering, or her just refusing and canceling the call,” Jesse told the judge. “I know the children can hear the sound of my distinct FaceTime calls at the same time of day each day and see Aryn refuse them. I respectfully request that the Court admonish Aryn that she needs to follow our orders.”