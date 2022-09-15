'I Have Stayed Quiet For Far Too Long': Jesse Williams' Ex-Wife Says She Has 'Receipts' Ready After Actor Accuses Her Of Custody Games

The show had a first run earlier this year and the second run is scheduled to start in October. Jesse said he asked his ex to allow the kids to come out for 4 days in October and then again in November, December and January.

Jesse said Aryn would not agree which led to him running to court. He wrote, “He explained, “I recently agreed to perform in the second run of Take Me Out starting in October 2022 and ending in January 2023. The play is set to start in October 2022 and run through at least January 2023. I am returning to New York in early October to start rehearsals. I asked Aryn to honor the Court’s prior order so I can continue to spend quality time with our children while I am in New York. Aryn refused.”