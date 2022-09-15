Secret Criminal Past: My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell’s Drug Addiction, Arrests, Divorce & Bankruptcy Exposed

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell revealed he had his phone seized this week by the FBI this week as part of an investigation into a Colorado election security breach, but Donald Trump’s close friend has a long criminal past, RadarOnline.com has learned.

For a man who makes such a soft pillow, Lindell has been through some incredibly hard times. While the ubiquitous plugs for his My Pillow — “The most comfortable pillow you’ll ever own!” — have made the affable and paunchy pitchman known around the globe (leading to his company’s current annual sales revenue of a quite cushy $120 million worth of cushions), the Minnesota native was, at one time, well on his way to becoming a dead man rather than the world’s number one infomercial star!”