Will Smith Banned From ‘Saturday Night Live’ After Chris Rock Slap

Will Smith has lost a lot of comedian friends since attacking Chris Rock at the Oscars, and now he has lost the support of the cast of Saturday Night Live, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Smith will never ever be invited back to SNL after what he did to Chris. The show is a temple comedian, and no one wants him around anymore. Forget hosting, Will won’t even be able to get a ticket to sit in the audience anymore. He’s not welcome,” sources tell RadarOnline.com