Will Smith Banned From ‘Saturday Night Live’ After Chris Rock Slap
Will Smith has lost a lot of comedian friends since attacking Chris Rock at the Oscars, and now he has lost the support of the cast of Saturday Night Live, RadarOnline.com has learned.
“Smith will never ever be invited back to SNL after what he did to Chris. The show is a temple comedian, and no one wants him around anymore. Forget hosting, Will won’t even be able to get a ticket to sit in the audience anymore. He’s not welcome,” sources tell RadarOnline.com
Smith’s behavior has not only made him despised by people who work at the legendary show, but also by every A-list star who wants to host the show.
“If Will Smith was invited back, SNL would never get another big celebrity ever again,” says a source. “Stars would rightly boycott the show if he was welcomed inside Studio 8H.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Will recently returned to Instagram with an apology to Chris Rock.
In a video posted, the I Am Legend star revealed he had reached out to Chris to connect but was shut down.
"I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he's not ready to talk. And when he is, he will reach out. So, I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you," Smith explained. "My behavior was unacceptable and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."
Smith proceeded to apologize to Rock’s mother and family — who had been critical of him in the days after the Oscar slap.
"I just didn't realize, and, you know, I wasn't thinking about how many people got hurt in that moment," he added before addressing comments by Rock’s brother Tony.
"You know, we had a great relationship. You know, Tony Rock was my man. And this is probably irreparable," Smith continued.
Smith told fans he had spent the last three months, “replaying and understanding the nuances and the complexities of what happened at that moment."
He said, “no part of me” thought what he did to Rock was the “right way to behave.”
Rock initially kept a low profile in the weeks after the incident but then used the moment for material in recent show. During a July show, he told the crowd, “Everybody is trying to be a f------ victim. If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith -- I went to work the next day, I got kids."