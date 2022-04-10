Jada Pinkett Smith Makes Her First Public Appearance Since Will Smith's Infamous Oscars Slap

The Matrix actress looked stunning in a strapless glittering gold gown at a star-studded event celebrating the opening of Bridgerton producer Shonda Rhimes' Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles, California.

She appeared with Rhimes and Emmy award winning actress Debbie Allen who was honored with a dance academy in her name.

The trio were joined by recent Academy Lifetime Achievement winner Samuel L. Jackson and his wife, LaTanya Richardson Jackson for a quick photo op.

Jada appeared beside the other guest on the red carpet still sporting the shaved head which has been a key topic of discussion for the past few weeks.