Academy Bans Will Smith For 10 Years After Infamous Chris Rock Slap

The statement went on to read, "During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers, and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short - unprepared for the unprecedented."

Since the Academy's announcement, Smith released a statement which reads, "I accept and respect the Academy’s decision."

The President of the Academy even went on to thank Chris Rock: "We want to express our deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances."