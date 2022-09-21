Step Aside, Yeezy! Kim Kardashian's Ex Pete Davidson To Launch Fashion Line After Kanye West's Breakup Taunt

After dating the reality star-turned-business mogul for nine months, sources said, "Pete has been changed by Kim" and motivated by her hustle.

"He got to see up close and personal how many opportunities exist for famous people," insiders told RadarOnline.com. "Kim showed Pete there is far more money to be made from selling clothes, fragrances, and products than there is from being on TV and films."

Davidson is considering his new venture on the heels of his breakup, which made headlines in August after those close to the exes said they would be remaining friends.