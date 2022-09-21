'That Would Be His Dream': Fired Meteorologist Erick Adame Hopeful For TV Comeback After He's Terminated For Appearing On Adult Webcam Site

Bragman suggested to Rolling Stone that Adame might consider returning to his former network if given the opportunity.

"It may be a dream," Bragman said, "but when Spectrum looks at all the support and all the viewers that have weighed in, maybe they'll look in their hearts and see that people really love Erick."

The racy images of Adame were taken from a video chat run by an online media forum owned by Unit 4 Media, Ltd, which has prompted his legal team to request a subpoena.