Ozark's Alfonso Herrera Shares How He Approached Dark & Dangerous Role In Final Season Of Netflix Series

Ozark's breakout star Alfonso Herrera detailed his dark and dangerous role as Javi Elizondro in a new Grazia cover story, talking about his rise to fame and plans for the future.

The actor, who hails from Mexico City, said that it's easy to dislike his character given that he was considered a villain, but he does have a "soft spot" for Javi too.

Javi was one of the main antagonists in the fourth and final season as well as the nephew of Omar Navarro, head of the Navarro cartel.