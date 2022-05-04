All Loved Up! Kaley Cuoco Goes Instagram Official With 'Ozark' Star Tom Pelphrey After Vowing To 'Never Get Married Again'

"And you stand in the moonlight and a sweetness comes off the top of the trees, and the fence around the yard seals you off from the dark and you can’t breathe. It is all so familiar and possible. It is too simple that there is this much good in the world and you don’t know how to have it. And it makes you wonder when it was you lost your place. Then you catch a breeze, so warm and ripe, it makes you hope that someone will come who also cannot save you, but who will think you are worth saving," he wrote.