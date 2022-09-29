Louisiana Pediatric Cardiologist Fired After Being Charged With Child Pornography Possession
A former pediatric cardiologist in Louisiana was arrested and charged with possessing child pornography, Radar has learned.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested Antonio Felipe Belda, 37, on Sept. 28. He is charged with more than 100 counts of possessing pornography involving children younger than 13 and 50 counts of video voyeurism.
The EBRSO reportedly began investigating Belda in early September. the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, Louisiana State Police and Homeland Security Investigations worked with the EBRSO on the case.
The Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System fired Belda after finding about his charges.
“We are shocked to learn of the disturbing allegations against one of our recently employed physicians. When we became aware of these charges and arrest at his home this morning, the physician was immediately terminated with no further patient or staff contact. Our physician hiring process is extremely rigorous and includes background checks, multiple reference checks and other nationally recognized best practices. We will continue to cooperate fully with our law enforcement partners. As always, the safety and care of our patients and team members is our top priority," Alexandria Deiro Stubbs, director of public relations, said in a statement.
According to WAFB, police said there is no indication that equipment at the hospital was used in connection to the crimes.