Louisiana Pediatric Cardiologist Fired After Being Charged With Child Pornography Possession

“We are shocked to learn of the disturbing allegations against one of our recently employed physicians. When we became aware of these charges and arrest at his home this morning, the physician was immediately terminated with no further patient or staff contact. Our physician hiring process is extremely rigorous and includes background checks, multiple reference checks and other nationally recognized best practices. We will continue to cooperate fully with our law enforcement partners. As always, the safety and care of our patients and team members is our top priority," Alexandria Deiro Stubbs, director of public relations, said in a statement.