Arizona Police Officers Fatally Shoot Robbery Suspect Who Pointed Gun At K9

According to the New York Post, Galarza has a lengthy rap sheet. He was sentenced to three years in prison in 1992, and two years later he was sentenced to four years for drug possession. Then, in 2000, Galarza was convicted of vehicle theft. He was convicted of six counts of armed robbery a year later and was sent to prison for 11 years. Once he got out, he was again convicted of armed robbery and sentenced to 7 1/2 years.