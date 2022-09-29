Arizona Police Officers Fatally Shoot Robbery Suspect Who Pointed Gun At K9
Police in Arizona fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at a K9 officer's head, Radar has learned.
Bodycam video released by the Tuscon Police Department on Sept. 27 showed Francisco Javier Galarza aiming a gun at K9 Kiro after the dog brought him to the ground. Police reacted quickly, opening fire on Galarza and killed him.
Tuscon police stated that Galarza was wanted on a felony arrest warrant in connection to a home invasion and bank robbery. On Aug. 25, Galarza was seen going into a convenience store around noon. Police met him in the parking lot, and Galarza ran.
In the video, police can be heard saying, "Police! Get down!" as he attempts to run away. Officer Barry Peterson, who has 15 years on the force, released Kiro, and the K9 took Galarza to the ground. Both bodycam vantage points showed Galarza pointing the gun at Kiro.
"Gun," one officer said before both officers started firing at Galarza, killing him. Several agencies are examining the video to determine whether or not deadly use of force was warrant in the incident.
According to the New York Post, Galarza has a lengthy rap sheet. He was sentenced to three years in prison in 1992, and two years later he was sentenced to four years for drug possession. Then, in 2000, Galarza was convicted of vehicle theft. He was convicted of six counts of armed robbery a year later and was sent to prison for 11 years. Once he got out, he was again convicted of armed robbery and sentenced to 7 1/2 years.