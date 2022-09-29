Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals Sudden Death Of Beloved Stepfather After Abruptly Leaving Gala Due To 'Devastating' Emergency

"Our family is sad to announce that after an unexpected and rapid illness, Paul Giffin Forste passed away yesterday at age 76," a rep for the Sex & The City alum told RadarOnline.com in a statement on Thursday.

"In his last moments, he was surrounded with the love and gratitude of his adored wife Barbara of 54 years, and children, including Sarah Jessica Parker. Paul will be remembered with the spirit of loving kindness which was his faith, his special delight in his 13 grandchildren, and his sustained belief in making the world a more charitable, tolerant, and beautiful place for all," the statement continued.

Forste, a truck driver, married SJP's mother when the star was only 3 years old, according to the New York Times.