Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals Secret To Mixing Business & Marriage As 'And Just Like That…' Fans Prepare For Carrie's Return

SJP has a full plate these days outside of her long-lasting union, including a partnership with Invivo Wines, acting as executive producer on And Just Like That…, all while working on the book imprint SJP Lit with independent publisher Zando.

Plus, production for season 2 of AJLT begins in the fall. Fans can also look forward to seeing SJP reprise her role in Hocus Pocus.

As if that's not enough to keep her busy, Parker is also costarring alongside Broderick in a Broadway revival of the comic drama Plaza Suite — marking the first time the couple has shared a stage together in nearly three decades.