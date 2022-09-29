Your tip
Gisele Bündchen NOT Staying With Tom Brady As He Shelters In Miami From Hurricane Ian

Source: Jaxon / MEGA
Sep. 28 2022, Published 9:00 p.m. ET

Troubled couple Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are hunkering down in Miami separately as Hurricane Ian rolls in, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Insiders claim the Victoria's Secret bombshell will be holed up at a home the pair rented while the sprawling mansion they bought in 2020 on Indian Creek Island is renovated.

Source: MEGA

Brady will be braving the storm in a different location, for the time being, sources told Page Six.

The seven-time Super Bowl champ and his current NFL team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, left the city earlier this week ahead of the raging winds.

"I know I've been preparing all morning and get all my stuff [that I keep] outside, try to put it inside, try to get all the stuff on the ground level up a little bit higher," Brady said on SiriusXM's Let's Go! podcast.

"I'm right here on the bay so they're talking about pretty high storm surges and it's a scary thing," he said. "I will say that it's a scary thing when it really hits your doorstep."

Earlier reports indicated that Brady and Bündchen were forced to reunite in Miami after the NFL legend evacuated their family compound.

Rumors have swirled about their marriage being on the rocks due to his decision to return to the league in early 2022, less than two months after announcing his exit.

Source: MEGA
The Brazilian stunner admitted she had "concerns" over Brady's unretirement in a recent interview, noting she expressed them to her hubby "over and over again."

"This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," she explained.

"Ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too," continued Bündchen while catching up with Elle Magazine.

Source: SANTIAGO BAEZ/©2008 RAMEY PHOTO
Sources said when they hit a rough patch in their relationship, Bündchen left the country for Costa Rica.

Once she returned, the supermodel ventured to New York to celebrate Fashion Week – as sources told us she has been focused on revamping her career similar to her husband.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Bündchen and Brady are still trying hard to keep their marriage thriving.

Sources claimed they were in couple's therapy earlier this year.

