Ex-Rep. Katie Hill Dismisses Bankruptcy Weeks After Telling The Court She Only Had $2k In Her Bank Accounts
Former California Congresswoman Katie Hill — who resigned from office after being accused of an inappropriate relationship with staffers — has dismissed her bankruptcy, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 35-year-old ex-politician and the trustee presiding over her Chapter 7 reached a deal to dismiss the case.
Hill will not receive any discharge of her debt and will no longer have court protection from creditors coming after her.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Hill filed for bankruptcy one year after losing lawsuits against various media outlets that published explicit photos of her.
Bankruptcy documents revealed Hill had $142,785 in assets and $487,621 in liabilities.
In court, she said her assets included a 2020 Honda Civic worth $21k, $1,500 worth of furniture and linens, $1,500 in television and computer equipment, $500 in outdoor sports gear, $1k in clothing, $500 in everyday jewelry, and $200 in cash.
The petition listed only $665 in her checking and another $1,500 in her savings. Hill held retirement accounts with $100k — but said the funds were subject to being divided with her former spouse.
Hill’s bankruptcy revealed she was a black sheep in D.C. but said Hollywood had lost interest in her story. She listed the value of her 2020 memoir She Will Rise as “unknown.”
She admitted there was a contract with Blumhouse productions for the book and television/movie rights to her story. However, the production company failed to make an option payment of $150k in April 2022 — which means they are no longer pursuing the project.
“The option was not exercised, no payment to Ms. Hill was made and the book rights and any television/movie rights re- vested with Ms. Hill. The value is currently unknown, however, since April 2022, no 3rd party has expressed any interest in any of these rights,” the bankruptcy papers state.
The book itself has failed to sell with Hill telling the court that she didn’t expect to make any additional income from the book.
Hill listed various debts in her petition including money owed to the IRS, her former lawyers, credit card companies and $21k to Ellington Apartments in Washington D.C. for “lease break charges.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hill resigned from office in 2019 after scandalous photos of her leaked online. She sued her ex-husband — along with outlets that published the photos — over the leak. She ended up losing the lawsuits and being ordered to pay attorney fees to the defendants.