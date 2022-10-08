Gisele Bündchen Hides Her Face After Leaving Miami Attorney's Office On Heels Of Tom Brady Divorce Rumors

Explosive fights and time spent living separately from one another have allegedly taken a toll on the former supermodel, who was seen visiting with a spiritual healer and not wearing her wedding ring while doing so — a growing pattern for Gisele as of late.

Sources close to the couple have shared that Tom’s decision to come out of retirement and return to the game of football started the chain reaction of blows to the relationship.

“I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” one source close to the supermodel and NFL quarterback shared.

Other insiders close to the couple have shared that the reasons for the crumbling marriage go beyond career-related spats, and allege that Tom was not fulfilling Gisele within their marriage — or the bedroom.

“That marriage has gone cold as ice,” shared an NFL insider on the couple’s chemistry.