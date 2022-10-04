Gisele Bündchen Not Wearing Wedding Ring Following Rumors She's Hired Divorce Attorney As Tom Brady Marriage Issues Intensify

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was seen solo in Miami as rumors of marital issues intensify for her and her husband, Tom Brady, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sporting an all-black ensemble paired with a tan baseball cap, the 42-year-old model was spotted on the phone as she left a Miami gym, with a notably absent wedding ring on her finger.

While it’s unclear if the choice to not wear her ring was due to her workout, all eyes are on Gisele after she reportedly hired a divorce attorney.