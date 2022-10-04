Gisele Bündchen Not Wearing Wedding Ring Following Rumors She's Hired Divorce Attorney As Tom Brady Marriage Issues Intensify
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was seen solo in Miami as rumors of marital issues intensify for her and her husband, Tom Brady, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sporting an all-black ensemble paired with a tan baseball cap, the 42-year-old model was spotted on the phone as she left a Miami gym, with a notably absent wedding ring on her finger.
While it’s unclear if the choice to not wear her ring was due to her workout, all eyes are on Gisele after she reportedly hired a divorce attorney.
It was the second time that Gisele has been seen out and about in Miami without her husband.
After returning from a trip to Costa Rica, where she took much-needed alone time after an explosive fight with Tom, Gisele rented a house in Miami instead of returning to the family’s Tampa home.
Following Gisele’s decision to not leave home, Hurricane Ian forced Tom to leave the family compound in Tampa with their kids, Vivian, Benjamin, and Jack, whom he shares with ex-Bridget Moynahan.
However, Tom did not stay at Gisele’s Miami rental.
A source close to the couple shared exclusive details to RadarOnline.com about the ongoing troubles between the couple, telling us, “they are going through hell right now. This is a very difficult time for both of them, to say the least.”
“Tom’s honoring Gisele’s request for space while also trying to prove to her that he’ll do whatever it takes to save their marriage,” the insider spilled. “Gisele is grateful but what she has to figure out now is whether it’s too little, too late.”
Turmoil in the Bündchen-Brady household began when the NFL quarterback decided to return to the game instead of remaining retired and spending more time with family.
Gisele opened up on her feelings towards her husband’s decision to un-retire to Elle, stating, “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present.”
Gisele continued, “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again.”
Tom is currently in his twenty-third season playing for the NFL, and while in the past his wife was regularly seen attending games, she has yet to make it to any of the four he has played this season.